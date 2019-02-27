Breaking: INEC declares Buhari winner of presidential election

Published on 27.02.2019 at 07h21 by APA News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared 76-year-old President

Muhammadu Buhari as president-elect, following the collation of results of the 23 February

election.The INEC chairman and Returning Officer of the presidential election, Prof. Mahmood

Yakubu, made the announcement at about 4.37a.m. on Wednesday.

According to Prof. Abubakar, President Buhari of the ruling All Progressives Party (APC)

polled 15,191,847 votes to defeat former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples

Democratic Party (PDP), who had 11,262,978 votes.

Buhari also satisfied the constitutional requirement of making 25 percent in 34 states

and the Federal Capital Territory of Abuja.

Prof Yakubu, who put the voter turn-out at 35.6 percent, said that of the revised 82.3

million registered voters, the total valid votes were 27.3 million.

Representatives of political parties, observers and the media witnessed the ceremony,

which was broadcast live.

In 2015, Buhari scored 15, 424,921 votes to beat the PDP candidate and incumbent

President Goodluck Jonathan, who scored 12,853,162 votes.