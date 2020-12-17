Breaking News: More than 300 abducted Nigerian students released

More than 300 students abducted from the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State in northern Nigeria have been released by their abductors.The Governor of Katsina State, Alhaji Aminu Masari, who confirmed the release of the students on Thursday night, said that the boys were presently kept safe in neighbouring Zamfara State and that they would be brought back to Kankara on Friday.

It will be recalled that 330 students were abducted last week by gunmen from their school in Katsina State.

Local media reports said that a few of the students were able to escape and that the Katsina state government was negotiating with the abductors for the release of the other students.

The reports said that Boko Haram insurgents had claimed responsibility of the abduction of the students and that they showed video clips to support their claim on Wednesday and Thursday.

Apart from the protests organized by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party and some groups from northern Nigeria on Thursday in Abuja demanding for the release of the students, some lawmakers in the House of Representatives called for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari over his inability to secure lives and property of Nigerians.