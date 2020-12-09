International › APA

Breaking News: Nana Akufo-Addo declared president elect of Ghana

Published on 09.12.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs. Jean Mensa, has on Wednesday in Accra declared Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NNP) as the president elect of Ghana, having garnered 6,730, 412 million votes, representing 51.59% of the votes cast.President Akufo Addo defeated his closest rival and former President John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who scored 6,214,889 million votes, representing 47.36% of the votes cast.     

Speaking at a short ceremony to declare the winner of the election conducted on Monday, December 7, Mrs. Mensa expressed delight that the conduct of the election was peaceful and fair and that the EC was able to announce the result of the presidential election within 48 hours after the voting was concluded.   

