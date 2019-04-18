Breaking News: Tribunal convicts suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria

Nigeria’s Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) has convicted the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen, and banned him from holding any public office for the next 10 years.The Chairman of the CCT, Mr. Danladi Umar, convicted Onnoghen on the six-count charge of false declaration of assets and stated that Onnoghen will be removed from office as the Chief Justice of Nigeria and the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

Mr. Danladi held that the Federal Government had proven beyond reasonable doubt that the suspended Chief justice breached the Code of Conduct for public officers.

The report by Nigeria’s Channels Television said that the CCB Chairman also directed that all monies in the account which Onnoghen failed to declare between 2009 and 2015 will be seized and fortified to the Federal Government based on the fact that he failed to show the tribunal how he acquired the monies in that account.

Onnoghen was arraigned by the Code of Conduct Bureau, following a petition brought against him by a group, the Anti-Corruption and Research Based Data Initiative.

But while the trial was going on, the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria resigned his appointment, but the Presidency had not said whether his resignation was accepted or not, but an acting Chief Justice had been appointed by the government.