Breaking: Nigeria takes delivery of 3.92 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine

The Nigerian government has taken delivery of 3.92 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Tuesday in Abuja.The National Primary Health Care Development Agency, which confirmed the delivery of the vaccines said in its official twitter handle on Tuesday that “I AM HERE, NIGERIA”.

Local media reports said that the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Mr. Boss Mustapha; the Minister for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire; the Minister for Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; and the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr, Chikwe Ihekweazu were at the airport to take delivery of the vaccines.

According to Mustapha, 16 million doses from COVAX, are still expected in the country as part of the facility for poor and middle-income countries co-led by Gavi, the vaccine alliance, and the World Health Organization, with UNICEF as an implementing partner.

Nigeria is the third West African country to take delivery under the COVAX scheme, after Ghana and Ivory Coast.

Meanwhile, an online registration portal for COVID-19 vaccinations was launched in Nigeria on Monday.

“We have provided an e-registration link to enable Nigerians register for the #COVID19Vaccine themselves, obtain their pre-vaccination numbers, and schedule their preferred date and time for vaccination,” local media reports on Tuesday quoted the Director General of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Faisal Shuaib as saying.

Dr. Shuaib explained that the website was launched with respect to the “T.E.A.C.H. Strategy: An Indigenous Approach to #COVID19 Vaccination in Nigeria.”

According to him, T.E.A.C.H stands for Traditional Vaccination Campaign Approach; Electronic Self-Registration by Eligible Nigerians; Assisted Electronic Registration of Eligible Nigerians; Concomitant Vaccination alongside Electronic Registration and House-to-House Electronic Registration.