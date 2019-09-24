Breaking: Nigerian court orders release of detained ‘RevolutionNow’ convener

A Federal High Court in Abuja has on Tuesday ordered the release of the convener of the #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore, from the Department of State Security (DSS) detention.The report by Nigeria’s Channel’s Television on Tuesday said that Justice Taiwo Taiwo ordered the release of Sowore after hearing the arguments from both the prosecuting and defence counsels.

The report added that the judge gave the ruling on the grounds that there was no order still in court and on the condition that he should deposit all travel documents within the next 48 hours.

The judge also ordered that Sowore’s lawyer, Femi Falana, should present him whenever the court needs him.

Sowore, who is also the publisher of Sahara Reporters, had been detained in the custody of the DSS after he was charged with seven counts bordering on treasonable felony and money laundering.