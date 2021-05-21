Breaking: Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff dies in air crash in Kaduna

Published on 21.05.2021 at 23h21 by APA News

Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Ibrahim Attahiru, has died in an air crash involving the Nigerian Air Force plane on Friday at the Kaduna International Airport in northern Nigeria.According to local media reports, 11 other senior military officers also died in the air crash.

The Nigerian Air Force has confirmed that one of its aircraft crashed on Friday near Kaduna International Airport.

“The immediate cause of the crash is still being ascertained,” the Air Force spokesman Edward Gabkwet said.

Lt-Gen. Attahiru was appointed in January this year with other Service Chiefs by President Muhammadu Buhari.