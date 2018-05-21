BRICS ministers reaffirm commitment to Paris Agreement

Ministers responsible for environment from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) have reaffirmed their commitment to the Paris accord in dealing with climate change worldwide, ministers have said here.The ministers said this when they met in KwaZulu-Natal Province for the 4th BRICS Ministers of Environment Meeting which ended at the weekend in South Africa’s eastern port city of Durban.

“We reaffirm our commitments to the Paris Agreement and urge developed countries to continue taking the lead and support developing countries, including the transfer of needed technology, which is one of the most critical enablers for climate action,” the ministers said in a joint statement.

In the statement, the ministers said they welcomed the progress towards finalising a work programme under the Paris Agreement and expressed their willingness to continue working constructively with other Parties to conclude its related negotiations at the UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC) in Katowice (Poland) in December 2018

The Paris Agreement is an accord within the UNFCCC dealing with greenhouse gas emissions mitigation, adaptation, and finance starting in the year 2020.

The group also committed to enhancing cooperation and collaboration among BRICS countries in the field of biodiversity conservation, sustainable use and equitable access and benefit sharing of biological resources.

Furthermore, they pledged to continue to collaborate to ensure the success of the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP14) to be held in Egypt in November 2018, and the 70th meeting of the Convention on International Trade In Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) Standing Committee in Russia in October 2018.

The ministers acknowledged the progress in the establishment of the BRICS Environmentally Sound Technology (BEST) Cooperation Platform which is intended to be a practical and results oriented, which would include partners, science and international organisations, civil society, the private sector and financial institutions, including the BRICS’ New Development Bank which is based in the Chinese economic capital of Shanghai.

“We will use this BEST platform as a coordinating mechanism for the implementation of agreed-upon projects and programmes under the BRICS Environment Memorandum of Understanding,” the ministers said.

They added: “We welcome the promotion of cooperation within BRICS in the area of waste management and pollution prevention as well as the cooperation and collaboration in advancing the Oceans Economy among BRICS countries, which encompasses multiple sectors.”

With regards to water security, the ministers vowed to enhance cooperation and in improving national water infrastructure to secure and manage natural water sources.

Brazil will host the next BRICS Environment Ministers meeting in 2019.