Brisk voting in Dakar as voters flock to polling stations

Voters have been flocking to polling stations in and around the Senegalese capital, Dakar to cast their ballot in Sunday’s presidential election.Such was the case at the Ngalandou Diouf High School in the Mermoz district, which accommodates several polling stations.

There long lines of people waiting to vote could be seen queuing in front of polling stations.

“I have come early to cast my ballot quietly and go about my business” François Mbar Ndiaye interviewed told APA.

With regards to the organization of the exercise, voting was passing off smoothly, according to Fatou Sane, who heads voting station Number 12 of the El Hadji Mbaye Diop polling center.

“The exercise is going well. No problem was reported. The electoral material is available and the vote began as from 8:15,” Ms. Sane said.