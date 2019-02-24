Brisk voting in Senegal’s Touba

There has been a large voter turnout in Senegal’s religious city of Touba, where people have been flocking to polling stations to cast their vote in Sunday’s presidential election, APA reports.Voters of all ages trooped to the polls as soon as polling opened at 8am.

Long queues had formed in front of polling stations, with some of them sitting on the floor in their quiet determination to fulfill their civic duty as early as possible.

“This must be the first time we’ve seen such a large crowd of voters here” a cab driver who spoke under condition of anonymity said.

A heavy security buildup is visible in and around the religious city to ensure a smooth conduct of the exercise.

Only citizens with voting cards are allowed in the polling stations.

Once they’ve cast their ballot, they’re escorted out of the area by security personnel.

No incident has yet been reported in the city where polling stations were ransacked in the 2017 legislative election.

Seeking a second term, incumbent President Macky Sall, who is the flag-bearer of the coalition “Benno Bokk Yaakaar” or United in Hope (BBY) faces four challengers namely El Hadj Issa Sall of the Party of Unity and Gathering, (PUR), Idrissa Seck (Idy Coalition 2019), Madicke Niang (Madicke Coalition 2019) and Ousmane Sonko (Coalition Sonko President 2019).

The 6,683,043 registered voters on the electoral roll are distributed as follows: 6,373,451 voters will vote in the country and 306,592 other voters will exercise their civic right from abroad.

A total 14,651 polling stations are open in the country against 746 for the Senegalese diaspora.

The exercise will be monitored by 5002 foreign observers and national poll overseers in a total of 41 observation missions accredited by the Interior ministry.