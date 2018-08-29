Britain in post-Brexit pledge to Africa

British Prime Minister Theresa May has assured eSwatini and five other African nations of continued access to the UK market after she leaves the European Union, local media reported on Wednesday.“May guaranteed the kingdom that even after the UK leaves the European Union (EU) trade bloc, all terms contained in the European Partnership Agreement (EPA) would continue to be existent,’ it was reported.

eSwatini’s main exports to the EU include sugar, wood pulp, beef and animal products, vegetables, fruits and miscellaneous edibles.

This offer comes at a time when the country’s sugar sales to the EU fell by 36 percent.

Other countries that will enjoy the same benefit will be Mozambique, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia and South Africa, according to the Daily Mail which reported on the British PM’s visit to Cape Town as part of a three-day tour of South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria.

The EPA, which came into force on October 1, 2016, guarantees 100 percent free access to the EU market.

Under this trade agreement, the EU liberalised 9 600 products which could be exported by qualifying countries.

The exports to the EU are quota free and duty free.