Britain praises Cameroon’s determination to solve Anglophone crisis

This was during a meeting between the British Minister of State at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in charge of Africa, Harriet Baldwin and Cameroon’s Minister Delegate at the Ministry of External Relations in charge of the Commonwealth Felix Mbayu held on Monday April 16 in London.

Meeting on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Head of Governments Meeting, Minister Felix Mbayu met with Harriet Baldwin at the request of the latter as both parties discussed bilateral and Commonwealth issues.

Harriet Baldwin was in Cameroon earlier this year to listen to various parties and help the country seek solutions to the crisis rocking the two English speaking regions of the country-reason why she was eager to be briefed about the progress made in advancing dialogue.

Measures which were aptly presented to her by Felix Mbayu who reiterated government’s committment through the Head of State in maintaining peace and unity in the country.

The Minister Delegate at the Ministry of External Relations in charge of the #Commonwealth Felix Mbayu meets with the #British minister of state at the foreign and #commonwealth office in charge of Africa @Harrietbaldwin to discuss bilateral and commonwealth issues. pic.twitter.com/LIw2eJTxgT — FRANCIS (@FrankAjumane) April 16, 2018

The British Minister welcomed the determination of the Cameroon Government to solve the problem using dialogue as one of the main tools. She equally epoused the view that dialogue is a process and not an event and welcomed

all the strides made by the Government including those stemming from the Cabinet reshuffle of 2nd March 2018.

She also emphasised the British government’s attachment to the Territorial Integrity and Unity of Cameroon .While pledging any form of assistance the Government of Cameroon may require in this connection, she agreed that the matter was strictly internal and could thus be best solved by Cameroonians themselves.

Both parties also discussed how to federate efforts to fight poaching and illegal wildlife trade, human trafficking and child sexual exploitation.

Cameroon’s bid to become one of the Commonwealth ‘Blue Champions’ as well as the reform of the Commonwealth Secretariat was equally a topic of discussion for both diplomats.

Minister Felix Mbayu is attending the Commonwealth Head of Governments Meeting on the back of the Commonwealth games and the meeting of Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council in Australia where he took the opportunity to meet the Cameroonian diaspora in that part of the world.