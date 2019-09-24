Britain’s young royals visit S/African township

Britain’s young royal family of Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and son Archer arrived in Cape Town on Monday to kick off a 10-day royal visit to South Africa, and went straight to one of the country’s most deprived areas known as Nyanga Township in the Mother City.Officially known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the couple visited Nyanga’s Mbokodo Girls’ Empowerment Programme, talked to children on the street, interacted with the community as the press took photos of the smiling royals dancing with the girls in their traditional costumes.

Prince Harry said: “We are so incredibly grateful to be able to listen and learn from you about the issues that define your daily lives in this community. And that’s what this is – a community. A community where men and women have a vital role to play.

“Touching on what your President (Cyril Ramaphosa) said last week (concerning gender based violence), no man is born to cause harm to women. This is learned behaviour, and a cycle that needs to be broken.

“Meghan and I are truly inspired by your resilience, your spirit, your sense of community and your belief in a better future for everyone here.”

Visibly pleased, Prince Harry added: “Thank you very much for the warm welcome today. It was incredibly important for my wife and I to begin our trip to South Africa — here in Nyanga. Thank you for having us.”

Duchess Meghan, who’s been advocating for women’s rights, said that “when women are empowered, the entire community flourishes. Your commitment, to what is right, gives all of us hope. You must keep going.”

Apart from South Africa, Prince Harry is expected to visit alone Angola, Botswana and Malawi, according to the royals’ programme, leaving Meghan and Archer behind in South Africa.