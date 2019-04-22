British aid worker killed in Kaduna identified

The woman killed during the recent attack on Kajuru Castle has been named by the British high commission as Faye Mooney, local media reports said on Monday.The 29-year-old British aid worker was killed by kidnappers along with a Nigerian during Friday evening’s attack in which three other people were abducted, Kaduna police and the British High Commission said.

Mercy Corps, the non-governmental aid agency Mooney worked for, paid tribute to her.

“Faye was a dedicated, passionate communication and learning specialist,” said chief executive Neal Keny-Guyer in a statement posted on social media, adding that colleagues were “utterly heartbroken,” the reports said.

Mooney had worked with Mercy Corps for almost two years.

Her family, in an interview with The Guardian (UK), said she was a bright and intelligent woman with a “deep love for life and people” who had never been happier.

“She was on holiday with her boyfriend Matthew Oguche,” they said.

“Faye was an inspiration to her family, friends, students and work colleagues. Her bravery and her belief in a better society took her to places others feared. Faye did what she wanted; nothing held her back.

“Permanently against the grain, Faye was unconventional to the core. Her family and friends are so proud of who she was and of everything she achieved in her short but purposeful life. Her memory will always be cherished,” they said.

Kaduna state police said the kidnappers attacked the resort with guns.

“Some suspected kidnappers armed with dangerous weapons gained entry into a recreational resort called Kajuru Castle, shooting sporadically and in the process shot dead two persons, including an expatriate lady, and took away three others,” a Kaduna state police spokesman said, without naming the other person killed.

Meanwhile, The Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP) on Sunday sympathised with the families of the killed tourists at a recreational centre in Kajuru, Kaduna state.

Mrs. Bilikisu Abdul, National President of the association, condemned the inhumane act, however, called on government and the security agencies to ensure the perpetrators of the cruel act were thoroughly investigated and made to face the full wrath of the law.

”We sympathise with the families of the killed tourists at a recreational resort at Kajuru; may their souls rest in peace.

”We want government to ensure the criminals are fished out and made to face the full wrath of the law.

”This is an attack on Nigerian economy and a setback for us as an association trying to promote our beautiful tourism destinations.

”Our members are enthusiastic on selling Nigeria as a destination to Nigerians and foreigners; we should be supported by all and not sabotaged.

According to her, this is happening now as 2018/2019 has been the best year for the promotion of domestic tourism in Nigeria and we hope this does not discourage our members from selling Nigeria.