British Airways to evacuate UK nations in the wake of COVID-19 epidemic

British Airways have opened up a small number of additional flights from Nairobi to London, to evacuate British nationals in Kenya wishing to return to the UK, in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic that has caused global devastation.British High Commissioner to Kenya, Jane Marriott on Wednesday said that they have been working with the Kenyan government and airlines to increase the number of flights before the flight suspension.

As the country grapples with the COVID-19 epidemic, the Kenyan government on Sunday banned all international passenger flights beginning Wednesday midnight.

“I should stress that these are outbound (Nairobi to London) only. No one will be allowed to enter Kenya, so the London-Nairobi leg will be empty,” she said.

“As you know, we have been working with British Airways and the GoK to allow those who want to leave Kenya to do so. More availability has opened up as a result. You are advised to book yourself on as early a flight as possible,” she added.

Kenya’s ministry of health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe on Tuesday announced nine more cases of Corona Virus, bringing the total number to 25 cases.