British MP urges Liberia to curb corruption to boost foreign investment

A member of the visiting British parliamentary delegation to Liberia, Adam Holloway, has said for Liberia to attract foreign investment and improve the living conditions of its citizens, the country should increase the fight against corruption.Speaking in the chamber of the House of Representatives on Thursday, MP Holloway, who has been a member of the British Parliament for 15 years, stated that the efforts made so far in dealing with corruptions and corrupt officials are not enough, adding that corruption is one of the major challenges in growing, developing and moving a country forward.

MP Holloway said the delegation’s visit and discussions were bordered on issues appertaining to shaping Liberia’s legislature through debates covering areas in the health, education, gender and defense sectors.

“I want to say thank you for the warm welcome you gave us and for educating us about the workings of the Liberian parliament and government. Now I can say we know more about Liberia today. The

knowledge gained will be put to good use when we get back and report to our colleagues,” MP Holloway said.

On Monday, March 2, a delegation from the British Parliament came to Liberia, toured the Capitol Building and held talks with several of their Liberian counterparts, specifically from the House of

Representatives, including Johnson Gwaikolo of Nimba County, Rustonlyn Dennis of Montserrado County, and Edwin Snowe of Bomi County.

Others are Julie Wiah of Lofa County, P. Mike Jury of Maryland County and Ben Fofana of Margibi County.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the 54th National Legislature, Dr. Bhofal Chambers, thanked the delegation for the visit to Liberia and said the country is open to such engagements from its counterparts across the globe, adding that Liberia is ready for business and that both countries have longstanding relationship as expressed in the “pages of history and today’s reality.”

“We are pleased that the inter-parliamentary group visit re-established the relationship between the two countries. Your visit shows the interest you have and the continuation of the warm relationship between the two countries and parliaments. We hope and pray that your stay here has been a good one,” he said.