British MPs pressure Theresa May on Anglophone crisis

British Members of Parliament have called on the Prime Minister Theresa May to put pressure on the Government of Cameroon to open a sincere dialogue.

To that effect, 15 MPs from the Labour and Conservative parties as well as the Scottish National Party on Wednesday tabled a motion titled “The Anglophone crisis” in Cameroon.

The motion reads: “That this House condemns the violence and state oppression imposed by the Government of Cameroon in the Anglophone regions of the country; highlights with regret that over 20,000 refugees from Cameroon have been registered by the UNHCR in their camps across the border in Nigeria; acknowledges reports that an estimated 1,000 people have been detained and 100 people shot for opposing the Government’s oppression of the English-speaking community; notes that the Government of Cameroon responded to peaceful protests in 2017 by closing borders to the anglophone regions and deploying the Army’s Rapid Intervention Brigade; further condemns the Government of Cameroon for its decision to use force and appeals for a peaceful solution to be found; and calls on the UK Government to press the Government in Cameroon to open talks with anglophone leaders”.

The motion comes after the Anglophone crisis was raised in the UK House of Commons-the lower house of parliament last week by Jessica Morden, Labour Party member for Newport East.

She had directed her question to the British Minister of Africa Hariet Baldwin and requested a “meaningful process to end the violence” in Cameroon.

Hariet Baldwin who was in Cameroon earlier this year, in response reiterated the UK’s stance for an end to the violence by both parties and engage in an inclusive dialogue.