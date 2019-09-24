British Royals’ visit to boost S/Africa’s tourism – Minister

The British Royals’ 10-day visit to South Africa is an opportunity to encourage international media to explore the diverse product offering of the country’s tourism landscape, Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said on Tuesday.Kubayi-Ngubane said this when she spoke in Cape Town to more than 100 international journalists who arrived in the crime-ridden country over the weekend to cover the royal visit of Prince Harry, wife Meghan and son Archie who arrived in the country on Monday.

According to the South African Government News Agency, the minister noted that the economic benefits of the royal visit are immense, as South Africa continues to market itself as a destination to potential travellers in the European, Australian and Asian markets.

“I am delighted that the couple – the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – is in the country at a time when we are celebrating Tourism and Heritage Months, respectively,” Kubayi-Ngubane said.

The royal visit, the minister said, not only demonstrated the strong economic and trade relations between South Africa and Britain, but it also provided an opportunity for the country to market itself as a destination of choice.

She said South Africa should use the visit to maximise its tourism potential. This would be done by showcasing some of the hidden gems and amazing places outside of the typical tourist trail.

In 2018, South Africa welcomed about 10.5 million international tourists, a 1.8% increase from 2017.