BUA, Africa CEO Forum seal deal to drive AfCFTA

Nigeria’s BUA Group, a private conglomerate, has signed a pact with the Africa CEO Forum to strengthen trade, investment and intra-African economic growth.Mr. Abdulsamad Rabiu, Chairman, BUA Group, said at a ceremony in Lagos on Monday that the partnership would strategically position the private sector to drive the effective implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Rabiu, represented by Mr. Chimaobi Madukwe, Group Chief Operating Officer, BUA Group, said that Africa was forging a new path for itself to foster sustainable wealth and development for the continent.

He said that Africa CEO Forum platform brought together Africa’s influential business leaders and decision makers to evolve policies and solutions that would shape African economic agenda.

“The collaboration with the Africa CEO Forum is in line with our ambition and commitment to the growth of the African continent, especially now that we have signed the AfCFTA.

“We need that synergy, openness and interaction to expand the African market, and the kind of development that Africa’s economy needs has to be private sector driven,” he said.

Rabiu said that BUA Group was expanding its footprint across Africa and stressed the need to leverage the strength of each country through collaboration that would enhance economic integration, competitiveness and prosperity in the continent.

Mr. Amir Ben Yahmed, President, Africa CEO Forum, said that the forum was committed to unlocking Africa’s economic potential by championing private sector-led growth, advancing discussions around innovative public policies and sustainable business.

He said that businesses thrive within networks as Africa required more collaboration within and across industries to strengthen trade and investment.

“The CEO Forum has become the platform that allows African business leaders and governments to chart a new course for stronger economic integration,” he said.

Yahmed disclosed that the 2020 Africa CEO Forum would hold from March 9 to March 10, in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.