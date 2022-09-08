Buckingham Palace ”Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision”

Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision as doctors are “concerned for Her Majesty’s health.” CBC reports earlier this afternoon.

The palace says the queen is “comfortable” and remains at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where she has spent the summer. Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, along with his wife, Camilla, and sister, Princess Anne, are already with the Queen at Balmoral Castle. Prince William, Charles’s eldest son, is also en route to Balmoral, as is his brother, Prince Harry, his wife, Meghan, Prince Andrew and the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

Britain’s Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Twitter that the whole country is “deeply concerned” about Queen Elizabeth’s health.

“My thoughts — and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom — are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time,” she wrote.

The announcement about the Queen’s health came a day after the 96-year-old monarch cancelled a meeting of her Privy Council and was told to rest. The Privy Council, a group of the monarch’s senior advisers, was due to formally swear in Truss and her new Cabinet members at Wednesday’s meeting. The session will be held at a later date.

Britain’s Parliament has Queen Elizabeth in its thoughts and prayers, Speaker Lindsay Hoyle said.

Those sentiments were echoed by the first minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, who said her best wishes were with the Royal Family.

“Along with the rest of the country, I am deeply worried by the news from Buckingham Palace this afternoon,” said British opposition Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer. “My thoughts are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time, and I join everyone across the United Kingdom in hoping for her recovery.”

The Independent newspaper reports the Queen’s four children are all either travelling to or have already arrived at the royal residence in the Scottish Highlands, while other members of the family, including the Duke of Cambridge, are also on their way. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were already visiting the UK from their home in US, have cancelled their plans to attend the WellChild Awards ceremony in London on Thursday evening to travel to see the Queen

Elizabeth marked seven decades on the throne this year. She increasingly handed over duties to Charles and other members of the Royal Family in recent months as she struggled to get around.