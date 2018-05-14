Buea Bishop urges Christians to seek solution to Anglophone Crisis

The Chief Shepherded of Buea Diocese, Mgr. Immanuel Balanjo Bushu, has urged Christians of his territorial circumscription to turn to God through prayers for a solution to the Anglophone Crisis.

The Prelate was speaking at the Holy Family Parish Church New Town, Limbe on Sunday, May 13, 2018, at the end of his five days visit to the Parish.

He enjoined other Christians in the country to join the Catholic Church in prayers.

“We in the Catholic Church had resorted to prayers…we are having adoration of the Blessed Eucharist which is Jesus Christ who has all the powers to change anything within the twinkle of an eye,” the Bishop said.

Mgr. Bushu decried that the upheavals in the two English-speaking Regions of Cameroon has greatly affected the smooth functioning of the schools.

He used the opportunity to appeal to parent to send their children back to school.

Going by the Chief Shepherded of Buea, education will help the children to grow in the fear of the Lord and will make them better citizens tomorrow.

It would be recalled that when the Anglophone Crisis broke out in 2016, Bishop Bushu and five other Bishops of the Bamenda Provincial Episcopal Conference (BAPEC), wrote a strongly worded memo to President Paul Biya, tracing the origin of the Anglophone Crisis, how it has evolve over the years and made recommendations on how the Crisis can be resolved.

In the wake of the Crisis, the Bishops were dragged to court and some Government Ministers even accused them of supporting secession.

Meanwhile, during the Bishop’s fivedays stay in Limbe, he administered the Sacraments of Baptism and Confirmation.

Speaking On behalf of the Christian community of New Town Parish, the Interim Chairperson of the Parish Pastoral Council, Norbert Wasso Binde, thanked Mgr Bushu for his visit. He said the visit has nourished them spiritually.