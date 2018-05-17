Buea DO calls on churches to adjust services on May 20 Day

The Divisional Officer for Buea, Paul Wokam Kouam has called on churches within his jurisdiction of competence to adjust their services on Sunday in order to enable their christians take part in National Unity Day activities.

A communiqué signed by Paul Wokam Kouam, churches have been called to end their services as early as 8am on Sunday which coincides with the National Day celebrations in order to allow christians participate in activities.

The decision from the D.O of Buea follows that of the SDO for Fako who earlier in the week took similar decision in Limbe after a meeting with the various religious and administrative authorities.