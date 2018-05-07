Buea: D.O reminds population of curfew

The Divisional Officer of Buea Paul Wokam Kouam has reminded the population under his jurisdiction to respect the dawn-to-dusk curfew which has been in place for the past weeks.

In a communiqué signed on Monday, the D.O stressed the need for motorcycle riders and the general population of the prohibition of movements from 7pm to 6am, in execution of a Regional Order No.

“Any rider who goes contrary to the order shall attract immediate reaction from forces of law and order without prior warning,” Paul Wokam Kouam said.

This reminder comes in the wake of reported shootings on Sunday night in Buea though it is not clear who is behind the shootings. There have equally been frequent raids carried out by security forces in Buea at the end of last week in quarters like “dirty South”, locals say.