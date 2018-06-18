Buea: Kidnapped Police Comissioner freed

The kidnapped police Comissioner of the third Police District in Muea, Buea has been freed alongside four others held in captive, security forces have confirmed.

The Commissioner, Tarzisong Christopher was freed at the weekend by a joint military operation in the locality of Massuma, situated six kilometres away from Muyuka where armed fighters had set up their base.

Security forces also confirm police inspector Andréas Besaka, a worker with a gambling firm Tchameni Telicien and a mechanic working with the construction company Satom, Agwe Lawrence, were all freed.

They have been taken for a medical check up in Buea where they will later be handed to the Governor of the South West Region for administrative procedures to follow, security forces say.

In the course of the process, one armed fighter was killed while 15 grenades and guns were seized while three vehicles were destroyed, security forces added.

Police Commissioner Tarzisong Christopher was kipnapped last Sunday in Mile 16 Bolifamba in Buea last Sunday and taken to an unknown destination until this weekend when he was freed.