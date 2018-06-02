Buea: mysterious fire guts shop in Mile 16

Inhabitants of Mile 16 Bolifamba a neighbourhood in Buea are still to come to terms with a fire incident that ravaged some shops in the locality in the early hours of Saturday.

According to inhabitants of the locality, the fire broke out at about 3.AM on Saturday morning around the entrance to the La Falaise street.

The fire was immediately put out by some locals who got the alert early that morning though the cause of the fire is still unknown.

Others talk of a fault in electrical connection while some point to an arson attack but it is not yet clear what caused the fire incident which caused a lot of material loss.