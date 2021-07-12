Buhari, AFRIMA mourn Nigerian songwriter Sound Sultan

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the Fasasi family on the death of the renowned singer and songwriter, Olanrewaju Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan, who died on Sunday in the United States.According to the Fasasi family, the 44-year-old singer died after “a hard-fought battle with Angioimmunoblastic T-Cell Lymphoma” and was buried in New Jersey, U.S. on Sunday, according to Muslim rites.

In a statement on Monday in Abuja by presidential spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, said that Buhari stated that Sound Sultan’s demise was not only a loss to the Nigerian music industry, but to the country as a whole.

“As a celebrated rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, he lived an exemplary life, achieved several milestones in his career, and contributed greatly to the development of the Nigerian music and entertainment industry through his artistic genius, creativity, and talent, which has inspired many young Nigerians in the industry,” the statement read in part.

“The deceased was kind, generous, and deeply passionate about issues in the country, which reflected in his music and art, and as an avid basketball fan, he made telling contributions to the development of local basketball in the country.

“The President prayed for the eternal repose of the soul of the departed and divine peace and comfort for the family, friends, and associates,” the Nigerian leader said.

Meanwhile, the International Executive Committee of the All African Music Awards (AFRIMA) has also joined in mourning the loss of the Nigerian singing legend, Olarenwaju Abdul-Ganiu Fasasi.

According to AFRIMA, Olarenwaju Abdul-Ganiu Fasasi was the prime example of a shining star and a powerful voice of African music.

“His dedication to the craft was impossible to miss and on many occasions on the AFRIMA stage, Sound Sultan connected the hearts of millions of Africans through music and proved consistently that he was passionate about music,” AFRIMA said in a statement.

Speaking on behalf of AFRIMA, the President and executive producer, Mike Dada, noted that “It is said that the circle of life is completed in death, but it says nothing about the grief that comes with the finality of it. Sound Sultan was a pioneer of contemporary African music and we are completely devastated at this loss.

“Beyond his roles as a brilliant performer and entertainer, Sound Sultan was dedicated to collaborations among African artists to promote African entertainment and unity as this was reflected in the monumental role he played as the coordinator for the AFRIMA Festival Studio; where the artists from around the continent would come to collaborate during the AFRIMA weekend in 2017 and 2018.

“On this day, we remember his kindness, humility, simplicity dedication, contributions and zeal for music and the way it manifested in his sound. We remember his grace, positivity, joy and how it always spread to those around him.

“On behalf of AFRIMA in partnership with African Union Commission and the rest of Africa, we celebrate the life of a legend that left too soon. We also send our heartfelt condolences to the family of Olarenwaju Abdul-Ganiu Fasasi.

“Your legacy and impact will continue to live on in our hearts,” the statement signed by Mike Dada, Executive Producer, AFRIM and Ernest Ewane Egnon, Regional Director, Central Africa, said.