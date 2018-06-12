Buhari apologises to Abiola’s family

President Muhammadu Buhari has apologised to the family of the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993, presidential election, Chief Moshood Abiola, for his travails after the election.Speaking after conferring the title, Grand Commander of the Federal Republic on Chief Abiola, on Tuesday in Abuja, Buhari said: “On behalf of the Federal Government, I tender the nation’s apology to the family of late MKO Abiola, who got the highest vote [in the election], and to those that lost their loved ones in the course of the June 12 struggle.”

President Buhari also honoured Alhaji Baba Gana Kingibe, Abiola’s vice presidential candidate and late Chief Gani Faweehinmi, a human rights lawyer, with Grand Commander of the Order of Niger (GCON).

The report by Channels Television said that the decision to honour MKO Abiola and to declare June 12 Democracy Day followed years of clamour by the activists, statesmen, groups as well as the family, associates, and friends of the late businessman and politician.

It added that President Buhari believes it is important for Nigerians to accept the decision “in good faith” and help the nation move forward.

“We cannot rewind the past, but we can at least assuage our feelings, recognise that a wrong has been committed and resolve to stand firm now and ease the future for the sanctity of free elections,” he said.

“Nigerians will no longer tolerate such perversion of justice. This retrospective and posthumous recognition is only a symbolic token of redress and recompense for the grievous injury done to the peace and unity of our country.”

According to Buhari, by moving past the negatives of the struggle, Nigerians would be able to fully benefit from June 12.

“Our action today is to bury the negative side of June 12 – side of ill-feelings, hate, frustration, and agony. What we are doing today is celebrating the positive side of June 12,” he said.

On June 6, 2018, President Buhari declared June 12 Nigeria’s new Democracy Day and announced that Abiola, and his running mate Babagana Kingibe, as well as human rights activist Gani Fawehinmi, would be honoured along with other heroes of democracy.

Although some Nigerians have questioned the motive behind the move, but President Buhari rejected the claim.

“The decision at this event is not mean to be, and is not, an attempt to open old wounds but to put right a national wrong,” he added.

Nigerians, of their own free will, voted for Chief MKO Abiola, and Babagana Kingibe – the presidential flag bearer and running mate of the Social Democratic Party in the 1993 elections.”

He accused the government of the day of cancelling the elections when it was clear who was going to be the winners.

Despite calls in Nigeria and abroad for the release of Abiola, he was not released from prison and he died on July 7, 1998.