Buhari appoints Babagana Kingibe as special envoy on Chad, Lake Chad Basin region

The Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Ambassador Babagana Kingibe,as his Special Envoy with Cabinet Rank Status, to Chad and the Lake Chad Basin Region.A statement on Monday in Abuja by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, said that the appointment of the Special Envoy by the Nigerian President was in consonance with the resolution of the Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Lake Chad Basin Commission Member Countries on the situation in Chad on the 25th of May, 2021.

Mustaphs said that the Special Envoy would amongst others: Monitor developments in Chad and the Lake Chad Basin Region; aid reconciliation and seamless progress towards return to democratic rule at the end of the current Transitional Military Council’s rule, collaborate with member countries and partners in the region with similar initiatives to restore stability, promote peace and, security; and promote any other initiative ancillary to the restoration of peace and security in Chad, the North East Nigeria and the Lake Chad Basin Region.

He added that President Buhari has by this appointment demonstrated the determination of Nigeria to lead regional security efforts that will stabilize the Lake Chad Basin Region, bring peace to Chad and ultimately eliminate the Boko Haram Insurgency in the North East zone of Nigeria.

“This is also a fulfilment of the President’s promise to General Mahamat Deby Itno, the President of the Transitional Military Council of Chad, to support a seamless progress towards return to democratic rule, when he visited Nigeria in May, 2021,” he said.

He explained that Ambassador Kingibe is an accomplished multi-lingual diplomat, who had at various times served the nation as Federal Permanent Secretary, Secretary to the Constituent Assembly, Cabinet Minister and Secretary to the Government of the Federation and had also participated in previous Nigeria-led Chadian reconciliation talks (Kano 1 & II as well as Lagos 1 & II).