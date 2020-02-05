Buhari appoints Daniel Amokachi Nigeria’s Football

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Daniel Amokachi, retired Nigerian
professional footballer and former Super Eagles player as Nigeria’s Football AmbassadorAmokachi, a former Assistant Coach of the Super Eagles, was a member of the 1994 Super
Eagles Team that won the African Nations Cup in Tunisia.
He was also in the Nigerian Olympic Football Team to the 1996 Atlanta Olympics that won the
Gold medal.
In addition to his football exploits in Europe, particularly in England where he won the FA Cup with
Everton FC in 1995.
After retirement, Amokachi managed two local clubs, Nasarawa United and Enyimba Football
Club of Aba.
Local media report on Wednesday quotes a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the Nigerian President on
Media and Publicity, Mr, Garba Shehu, as saying that Amokachi’s role will be largely
ceremonial and that he would assist the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to scout for
talents, be part of processes to revive the country’s football development, as well as mentor young
sportsmen and women.