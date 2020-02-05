Buhari appoints Daniel Amokachi Nigeria’s Football

Published on 05.02.2020 at 10h21 by APA News

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Daniel Amokachi, retired Nigerian

professional footballer and former Super Eagles player as Nigeria’s Football AmbassadorAmokachi, a former Assistant Coach of the Super Eagles, was a member of the 1994 Super

Eagles Team that won the African Nations Cup in Tunisia.

He was also in the Nigerian Olympic Football Team to the 1996 Atlanta Olympics that won the

Gold medal.

In addition to his football exploits in Europe, particularly in England where he won the FA Cup with

Everton FC in 1995.

After retirement, Amokachi managed two local clubs, Nasarawa United and Enyimba Football

Club of Aba.

Local media report on Wednesday quotes a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the Nigerian President on

Media and Publicity, Mr, Garba Shehu, as saying that Amokachi’s role will be largely

ceremonial and that he would assist the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to scout for

talents, be part of processes to revive the country’s football development, as well as mentor young

sportsmen and women.