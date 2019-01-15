Buhari appoints Mohammed Adamu as new police chief

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Mr. Mohammed Adamu, as the acting Inspector General of Police (IGP).The Force Public Relations Officer, Mr. Jimoh Moshood, said in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja that President Buhari asked the retiring IGP, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, to hand over to Mr. Adamu, following his retirement from service at the age of 60.

“The outgoing Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Kpotun Idris, deeply thanks the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria for the opportunity given to him to serve under his administration as Inspector General of Police,” he said.

He added that Mr. Idris also sincerely expressed gratitude to all Nigerians across the country for the cooperation and support they accorded him and the entire personnel of the Force during his tenure and enjoined them to extend the same level of support and assistance to his successor.

According to the Force spokesman, the Acting IGP Adamu hails from Lafia, Nasarawa State and holds a bachelor’s degree in Geography.

He enlisted into the police on February 1, 1986, as Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police.

The new police boss attended several Senior Officer Courses on Law Enforcement, Crime Prevention, Control and Management within and outside Nigeria.

Before his appointment as the acting IGP, he was a Directing Staff at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos, in Plateau State.

He had also served as Commissioner of Police in Ekiti and Enugu States, as well as Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 5 Police Command Headquarters, Benin, Edo State.