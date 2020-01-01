Buhari assures Nigerians of fresh possibilities in 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians of renewed hope, optimism and fresh possibilities in the country.In his New Year message entitled “A Letter from the President at the New Year”, addressed to “Dear Compatriots”, on Wednesday, Buhari called on Nigerians to see the new year as the opportunity to build on the foundations on security, diversification of economy and anti-corruption

Buhari reminded Nigerians that security, fight against corruption and growth of the economy remained his pledges as president.

Saluting the millions, who voted in peace last February and of those leaders who contested for office vigorously but fairly, he said that he understood the

Frustrations, which the system has in the past triggered.

He doused the rumours of his third tenure agenda. “I will be standing down in 2023 and will not be available in any future elections” and expressed determination to help strengthen the electoral process both in Nigeria and across the ECOWAS region.

He also said that the policies of government were designed to promote genuine, balanced growth that delivers jobs and rewards industry.

The new Economic Advisory Council, according to him, will advise the government on a strategy that champions inclusive and balanced growth and above all, fight poverty and safeguard national economic interests.

The country was already making key infrastructure investments to enhance its ease of doing business, he said.

On transportation, he said that the government was making significant progress on key roads such as the Second Niger Bridge, Lagos – Ibadan Expressway and the Abuja – Kano highway. 2020 will also see tangible progress on the Lagos to Kano Rail line.

He said that Nigeria was also looking for solutions to power problems, including ensuring fiscal sustainability for the sector, increasing both government and private sector investments in the power transmission and distribution segments, improving payment transparency through the deployment of smart meters and ensuring regulatory actions maximise service delivery.

He also warned that Nigeria would not watch its economy sabotaged by its neighbours.

“No one can doubt that we have been good neighbours and good citizens. We have been the helpers and shock-absorbers of the sub-region, but we cannot allow our well-planned economic regeneration plans to be sabotaged.”

“As soon as we are satisfied that the safeguards are adequate, normal cross-border movements will be resumed,” he said.