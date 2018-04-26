Buhari blames security challenges on failure of ECOWAS protocol on free movement

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday blamed the non-implementation of two ECOWAS protocols on free movement of persons, goods and services for the lingering herders and farmers conflicts in West Africa.Declaring open the ECOWAS Ministerial Meeting on Conflicts between Herders and Farmers in the region, organised in partnership with the countries’ ministries of Agriculture and Interior in Abuja on Thursday, Buhari stated that the protocols were necessary in the discussions to proffer lasting solution to incessant killings in the region as a result of the conflict.

Buhari, who was represented by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, said: “The 1979 Protocols of free movement of persons, goods, capital and services and the protocol relating to trans-human in 1998, have not helped the region.

“Regrettably, what we have been confronted with over the years is the failure to fully follow and enforce the terms of these protocol and in some cases the failure to activate sections of the protocols.

“So that where for example transhumance certificates are to be used and endorsed by medical or immigration officials this is not the case; this has to change.”

He warned that Nigeria could no longer continue to tolerate the undocumented movement of persons that simply contribute to the escalation of our security challenges.

He added that Nigeria should be able to track the movement and ensure that the protocols are complied with and relevant sections are activated.

Buhari said the vision of integration of the ECOWAS founding fathers should not be allowed to be derailed by a failure to comply with the safeguards and conditions that they in their wisdom and foresight embedded in the protocols.

According to him, this is why Nigeria has taken the lead in organising the conference and bringing together senior government officials with oversight for agriculture and internal security in the region and beyond to proffer solutions to the lingering problem threatening national security and regional security as well.

Buhari noted that the economic implications are quite worrisome considering that no fewer than 70 percent of the ECOWAS are dependent on agriculture.

He noted that many of the countries in the region are already struggling with food security and the violence if unchecked will lead to catastrophe.

The Nigerian leader stated that the grazing of cattle along long distances and the whole transhumance experiences needed to be reviewed in favour of ranching.

He said ranching was a more productive way of breeding cattle rather than work long distances, adding that the region must explore all the options and look for new and creative solutions to resolve the problem.

The solution, he noted, should be holistic from law enforcement to climate change and reforms in current methods and practices of crop and animal production.

“We simply must move with the times and modernise our thinking and approach to the issues that face us,” he added.