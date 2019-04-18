Buhari calls for status reports on policies, projects from ministers

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked for a comprehensive “status reports on policies, programmes and projects” from ministers on their ministries, departments and agencies.Buhari gave the order on Wednesday as the countdown begins for the end of his first term on 28 May. The following day, he will be sworn in to begin a new tenure of four years.

According to Mr. Garba Shehu, the media aide to the president, the ministers have up till 24 April, to submit their reports to the Presidential Audit Committee in the office of the Vice President.

A circular to this effect issued by Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, also requested members of the Federal Executive Council to “ensure that all outstanding memoranda they intend to present to the Federal Executive Council are submitted to the Cabinet Affairs Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, not later than Tuesday, 30th April, 2019”.

The circular also informed members that the “9th and 10th meetings of the Council have been rescheduled for Thursday, 25th April and Thursday, 2nd May, 2019 respectively” in view of the Easter break and May Day celebrations.