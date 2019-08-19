Buhari commends D’Tigress for winning FIBA Women’s AfroBasket

Elated President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the national female basketball team, D’Tigress, for an impressive outing at the FIBA Women’s AfroBasket 2019 in Dakar, Senegal, that saw the Nigerian ladies retaining the African title.The Nigerian ladies defeated their counterparts and host nation Senegal 60-55 to win their fourth title.

Buhari in a statement issued on Sunday by congratulated the D’Tigress for a remarkably synergized play that enabled them to outpace and outplay all the teams at the tournament to retain the title they won in 2017.

He noted that the feat further consolidated their position as African champions with four titles.

“The President commends the team for discipline, maturity and focus all through the tournament, and deliberateness in promoting the Nigerian flag and accompanying virtues of resilience, persistence and dogged pursuit until victory was achieved.

“President Buhari sends appreciation to all the officials and technical hands that guided the team to win the African title, urging them to remain focused in deploying such energy and talent in subsequent global tournaments,” the statement said.

About 15,000 fans watched the final match played at the Dakar Arena on Sunday where the Nigerian ladies beat the tournament host, Senegal to win back-to-back titles.

With this result, D’Tigress are the first team to win back-to-back FIBA Women’s AfroBasket titles since Angola followed up their 2011 triumph with another in 2013.

To make it to the final, Nigeria eased past Mali, 79-58, in Friday’s first semis, while Senegal defeated Mozambique 60-57.

Nigeria had in the early stages defeated Tunisia (75-26), Cameroon (106-39), DR Congo (79-46) and Mali (79-58) by an average of 42.5 points, while Senegal beat Cote d’Ivoire (77-36), Egypt (85-47), Angola (88-54) and Mozambique 60-57 by an average of 29 points.

Senegal were hoping to become the next team to win the tournament at home after D’Tigress claimed the 2005 continental in Abuja.