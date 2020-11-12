Buhari condoles with Ghana over death of Ex-President Jerry Rawlings

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the Government and People of Ghana over the death of the country’s former President, Jerry Rawlings.A statement by presidential spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, on Thursday in Abuja, said that President Buhari affirmed that the entire African continent would sorely miss the sterling qualities of the great Ghanaian leader, who died in a hospital in Accra on Thursday.

In his tribute, President Buhari believes the passion, discipline, and moral strength that the former Ghanaian leader employed to reposition his country over many years have continued to reverberate across the continent and beyond.

He noted with commendation, the unique role Rawlings played in strengthening political institutions in Ghana and Africa, stimulating the economy for sustainable growth, and vocally championing the African cause by urging many leaders to work towards interdependency on the global stage, especially in areas of competitive advantage.

President Buhari joined the family, friends, and associates of the former Ghanaian leader in mourning his departure.

He assured that the ideas that Rawlings postulated, particularly for development in Africa, and his sacrifices in working in various countries as an envoy for peace and democracy, would always be remembered.

President Buhari prayed that God would grant the Ghanaian leader eternal rest and comfort all his loved ones.