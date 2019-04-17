Buhari condoles with President Macron over Notre Dame fire

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with President Emmanuel Macron of France and all the citizens over the tragic fire incident that gutted parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.The President’s spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, said in Abuja on Tuesday that Buhari extended his sympathy to Christians in Nigeria and all over the world, following the partial destruction of the historical Cathedral.

”President Buhari and Nigerians joined the world in shock and disbelief as the highly revered and historical church building went up in flames on Monday, praying that the almighty God will provide resources and capacity for full restoration.

”As one of UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites, a central place of worship for Christians and symbol of France, the President urges joint faith in prayers for the country and its citizens,” the statement added.