Buhari congratulates AfDB’s President on his clearance from corruption charges

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, after he was cleared of all corruption allegations levelled against him by an anonymous group.Buhari said that Adesina’s exoneration was further validation of his competence and integrity to lead the institution.

A statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Mr. Femi Adesina, said that President Buhari called on Dr. Adesina to remain steadfast as he continues to lead the institution.

According to the statement, President Buhari also hailed the AfDB’s Board of Directors, the Ethics Committee and members of staff for their courage, maturity and patience in following through the process of investigations, and acceptance of the report of independent experts, which reviewed the Report of Ethics Committee of AfDB, and Dr Adesina’s response.

The Nigerian leader commended the eminent personalities, consisting of Mary Robinson, Justice Hassan B. Jallow, and Leonard F. McCarthy, who handled the review of the report of the Ethics Committee, and their professionalism in rejecting support services, and providing a unanimous report.

He expressed the hope that the conclusion of the review should finally draw a curtain on the allegations that created distractions for the entire institution for a period and serve as an impetus for more diligence in handling responsibilities while fuelling the zeal to deliver on the promises of a greater Africa.

The independent panel of experts, headed by former Irish president Mary Robinson, on Monday cleared Adesina of all charges in an investigation that has spanned seven months.

The panel of three experts also had the Gambia’s Chief Justice Hassan Jallow and the World Bank’s integrity vice president Leonard McCarthy as members.