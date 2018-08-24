Buhari congratulates Malian, Zimbabwean Presidents on election victories

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the President of Mali, Mr. Ibrahim Keita, and his Zimbabwean counterpart, Mr. Emmerson Mnangagwa, on their election victories.The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Garba Shehu, said in a statement on Friday that the Nigerian leader rejoiced with both leaders on behalf of the Government and the people of Nigeria.

Buhari commended the Malians for re-electing Mr. Keita and giving him another opportunity to serve them after the August 12, presidential run-off.

He urged the main challenger, Soumaila Cisse, and his supporters to abide by the verdict of the people as confirmed by the ruling of the Mali’s constitutional court.

Buhari, who is the ECOWAS Chairman, advised Cisse to join hands with the Malian President in the interest of their country in particular, as well as the peace and stability of West Africa.

He expressed the belief that the successful outcome of the election in Mali further strengthens Africa’s democratic credentials, as the people are allowed to choose their leaders without let or hindrance.

He wished Mr. Keita a successful second tenure in a peaceful and stable atmosphere.

The Nigerian President also congratulated Mr. Mnangagwa, following his declaration by the constitutional court in Zimbabwe as the lawful winner of the July presidential poll.

Buhari urged all Zimbabweans, especially the politicians, to unite and work for the progress and development of their country.