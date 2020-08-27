Buhari congratulates Nigerian born Justice Minister in Canada

The first Nigerian-born man to be appointed Minister of Justice in a Canadian government, Mr. Kaycee Madu, has been congratulated on Thursday by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr. Madu made history on Tuesday after he was appointed Minister of Justice and Solicitor General for the Government of Alberta, in Canada, becoming the first African to be so honoured.

He is also the Provincial Secretary and Keeper of the Great Seal of the Province of Alberta.

A statement signed by Presidential spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, said that President Buhari described the honour as “landmark and historic”.

He expressed delight that once again, pedestals people of Nigerian descent are go-getters, who distinguish themselves in different walks of life.

Meanwhile, local media reports said that Madu was born and raised in southeastern Nigeria. He graduated from the University of Lagos with a law degree in 2001. He and his wife moved to Canada in 2005. They have three children.

Announcing his appointment, the MLA for Edmonton-South West and Minister of Justice and Solicitor General stated on his twitter page; “Thank you, everyone, for all the well wishes. I am beyond humbled to accept my new role as Minister of Justice and Solicitor General – where I will pursue fairness, equality, and justice for all with every ounce of strength I have.”

Canadian Premier, Jason Kenney, elevated Madu to the position of the minister of justice from Municipal Affairs in a cabinet shuffle that saw Calgary-Elbow MLA Doug Schweitzer deployed to economic portfolio, according to Canada’s CBC report.

His appointment was celebrated by some in Canada’s Alberta Black community as a way to bring needed perspective to the nation’s justice system.

Kenney described Madu as “a man who has experienced racial prejudice firsthand and can bring that sensitivity to this important role,” while saying; “I’m excited to have him in that position.”

Madu, who has practised law in both Nigeria and Alberta, was first elected as a Member of Legislative Assemblies (MLA) in the April 2019 general election. Dunia Nur, President of the Edmonton-based African Canadian Civic Engagement Council, said Madu has become a role model for the community.

The Nigerian in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) in its congratulatory message posted on Twitter noted; “Kaycee Madu is a Canadian politician, who was elected in the 2019 Alberta general election to the Legislative Assembly of Alberta representing the electoral district of Edmonton-South West.”