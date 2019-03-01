Buhari congratulates Senegalese leader on reelection

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Macky Sall on his re-election for a second term as Senegalese president.In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Friday, Buhari also commended the people of Senegal on the successful and peaceful conduct of the presidential election.

According to Buhari, successful elections in West African countries were a sign of hope that democracy had come to stay in the sub-region.

While wishing the people of Senegal peace, stability and progress, the Nigerian leader said he looked forward to working with President Sall, to advance existing bilateral cooperation in various fields for the benefits of their citizens.

At the sub-regional level, the Nigerian leader expressed readiness to partner with his Senegalese counterpart to achieve greater progress in the economic, governance, peace, security and humanitarian fields.

The Senegalese Electoral Commission on Thursday declared Sall, winner of last Sunday’s poll with 58 percent of votes cast.

The Senegalese incumbent defeated the main opposition candidate Idrissa Seck, who came second with 21 percent of votes, while Ousmane Sonko placed third with 16 percent of total votes.