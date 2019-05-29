Buhari declares assets ahead of inauguration

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared his assets ahead of his inauguration for a second term on Wednesday, in compliance with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.He submitted his assets declaration forms to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) which by law must precede his oath-taking on Wednesday.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Garba Shehu, said in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja that the duly completed forms were submitted to the Chairman of the CCB, Prof. Mohammed Isa, on behalf of the president by Sarki Abba, the Senior Special Assistant to the president on Household and Domestic Affairs.

The forms, which were signed by the president and sworn to before a Judge of the Abuja High Court, showed no significant changes in assets as declared in 2015 by him.

“There are no new houses, no new bank accounts at home and abroad and there are no new shares acquired.

“The Chairman of the CCB commended the president for leading by example by declaring his assets in accordance with the law,” the statement said.