Buhari extends lockdown in Abuja, 2 states for one week

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the lockdown in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) of Abuja, Lagos and Ogun states for one week and placed Kano state on lockdown.In a nationwide broadcast on Monday, President Buhari announced the imposition of curfew in the affected states and Abuja from 8pm to 6am and the gradual relaxation of the lockdown with effect from Monday, May 5.

Buhari said in his third nationwide broadcast since the first index case of COVID-19, in February, that a total lockdown had been imposed in Kano for a period of two weeks with immediate effect.

The lockdown of Kano, he said, was to contain the spread of coronavirus and that the government would deploy necessary human, material and technical resources to support the State in controlling and containing the pandemic and preventing the risk of further spread to neighbouring States.

The Nigerian leader also announced the ban on non-essential inter-state passenger travels until further notice and the partial and controlled interstate movement of goods and services from producers to consumers.

“We will strictly ensure the mandatory use of face masks or coverings in public in addition to maintaining physical distancing and personal hygiene,” he said.

Furthermore, he said that the restrictions on social and religious gatherings would remain in place.

According to him, State governments, corporate organisations and philanthropists will be encouraged to support the production of cloth masks for citizens.

In keeping with our government’s promise to improve the welfare of healthcare workers, he said: “We have signed a memorandum of understanding on the provision of hazard allowances and other incentives with key health sector professional associations.”

“We have also procured insurance cover for 5,000 frontline health workers,” he said and commended the insurance sector for their support in achieving this within a short period of time.

As the country focused on protecting lives and properties, he said that government would not tolerate any human rights abuse by security agencies.

He disclosed that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has accredited 15 laboratories across the country with an aggregate capacity to undertake 2,500 tests per day across the country.

Buhari expressed deepest condolences to the families of all Nigerians who lost their loved ones as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and stated that as at Monday morning, Nigeria has recorded 1,273 cases across 32 States and with 40 deaths.