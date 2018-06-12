Buhari extols intellectual, aggressive, economical abilities of Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari has said Nigeria’s strongest selling point remains an “intellectually aggressive and economically ambitious” populace that always seeks self-improvement and self-actualization in any part of the world.Buhari, who was received by the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Morocco, Saadeddine Othmani, at the Royal Guest Palace, on Monday in Rabat, noted that Nigeria’s “visionary and resilient population” works hard to always position the country for more growth, fuelled by a largely youthful group that continually wants to contribute to development.

“Nigerians are intellectually aggressive and economically ambitious. I received some of our students here yesterday and I am really impressed with the zeal and fearlessness they exuded.

“In Nigeria we have a very young and aggressive population and we are working very hard to create the enabling and inclusive environment for their contributions to be better appreciated,” Buhari told the Moroccan Prime Minister.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the Nigerian President, Mallam Garba Shehu on Monday quoted President Buhari as saying that the government was harnessing the human and material resources available in the country, especially in the educational and agricultural sectors, while seeking partnerships with countries that can explore the huge potential in Nigeria.

The statement added that Buhari noted that Nigeria is already on the verge of an agricultural revolution as the importation of rice has been cut down by 90 percent in 18 months.

“We need to do more to improve our statistics on food production and graciously, the weather has been auspicious in the last couple of years for agricultural growth. We are happy that through partnership with you and hard work the price of fertilizer is already down by 50 percent,” he said.

On the three agreements signed during his visit, namely, Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline project, vocational training in agriculture and building of a chemical plant in Nigeria, the President assured the Prime Minister that they would receive appropriate attention.

In his remarks, the Prime Minister said his country had always been impressed by Nigeria’s intellectual zeal and strength, noting that “many Moroccans appreciate the intellectual contribution of Nigerians, especially in literary works”.

“Your visit to our country is historic and we are looking forward to more partnerships, especially among our universities, which would further consolidate our relationship,” Othman said.

President Buhari, who returned to Abuja on Monday, also met with the head of the Moroccan legislature, Habib El Malki and the President of the Advisers on Commerce, Ben Chemmas.