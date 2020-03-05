Buhari felicitates with former President Obasanjo at 83

President Muhammadu Buhari and notable Nigerian politicians have eulogised former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who turned 83 on Thursday, March 5, 2020.President Buhari, who felicitated with Obasanjo on his birthday, congratulated him for a “life of courage, dedication and service to Nigeria, Africa, and humanity in general”.

Buhari’s congratulatory message was conveyed in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, in Abuja.

He joined family members, friends and associates of the former president in celebrating the milestone.

According to him, Obasanjo’s commitment to Nigerian nationhood remains outstanding and commendable, while also underscoring his sacrifices for the continent, including standing up for democracy in many countries.

In his message, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who was the former vice president during Obasanjo’s eight years of two-term tenure, commended the contributions of Obasanjo to the development of Nigeria, African continent and humanity.

He said that no individual living or dead had bestrode the Nigerian political space as positively and purposefully as Obasanjo had done, “for good and better, in peace time and war, in times of austerity, and times of prosperity.

“It is not an exaggeration to describe you as the preeminent political colossus in Nigeria, a nation that owes so much to you.

“Indeed, many Nigerians will read about your birthday on their GSM devices, which are one of your legacies to the Nigerian people.

“Your love for Nigeria and commitment to her unity, good governance and stability has prevented you from retiring, a sacrifice that my family and I deeply appreciate.

The President of the Nigerian Senate, Ahmad Lawan, in a statement by his spokesperson, Ola Awoniyi in Abuja, joined family members, friends and associates of the former president in rejoicing with him for attaining his advanced age in good health and sound mind.

He said the former president has made indelible contributions to the unity and development of Nigeria in over five decades at the vanguard of nation-building.

Lawan recalled former President Obasanjo’s pivotal roles at different epochs in the tasks to keep Nigeria one, stable, democratic and prosperous.

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, and former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, also congratulated Obasanjo.

Secondus in a statement by his Media Adviser, Mr. Ike Abonyi, described Obasanjo as a foremost national leader, who did not allow tribe, religion or political party affiliation to block his leadership vision.

Secondus said that in spite of Obasanjo’s outstanding contributions to the development and progress of the country, “Nigeria of today is certainly not what he dreamt of”.

He said that Obasanjo’s unflinching faith in the oneness of the country, however, could not be diminished.

Secondus prayed God to grant the former president longer years ahead to witness the turnaround of the Nigeria of his dream.

Obasanjo first served as military head of state and also served as two-term civilian president of Nigeria.