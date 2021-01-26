Buhari fires Nigeria security chiefs

President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked four of his security service chiefs, as the country deals with a spate of kidnappings and activities by Boko Haram insurgents, APA learnt on Tuesday. The heads of the army, air force, navy and chief of defence staff were apparently ordered to tender their resignations which Buhari accepted.

His government has been reticent about the reasons for their departures but Buhari said in a tweet on Tuesday that their replacements will be confirmed later.

Security sources say the Nigerian leader has been displeased with the effectiveness of the army in tackling an eleven-year insurgency by Boko Haram.

The kidnapping of civilians, including politicians, footballers and Nollywood stars in recent years has been rife.