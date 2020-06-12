Buhari grants approval for air freight of critical COVID-19 medical supplies to Abuja

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has granted iapproval to the request.by West African Health Organisation (WAHO) for logistic support for air freight of critical COVID-19 medical supplies to the regional hub in Abuja from where the medical supplies will be distributed to the other ECOWAS Member States.According to a statement by ECOWAS Commission in Abuja, the approval followed a virtual meeting, which the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Mr. Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, with President Buhari, who is the ECOWAS Champion on the Fight against COVID-19.

It added that during the meeting, Mr. Brou briefed the Champion on what had been done since the last Extraordinary Summit of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government which held on April 23, 2020 and the next steps to be taken before the 57th Ordinary Session of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government scheduled to hold in July 2020.

Mr. Brou also highlighted the activities of the three Ministerial Coordinating Committees on Health; Finance; and Transport, Logistics and Trade and informed the Champion that the individual reports of the three Ministerial Coordinating Committees would be consolidated into one report, which would be presented to the Champion for his consideration and possible use as a working document for His Excellency’s report to the next ECOWAS Summit scheduled to hold in July 2020.

In addition, Mr. Brou implored the Champion to continue to serve as Advocate for ECOWAS on the continental and international levels on the fight against COVID-19, while promoting massive awareness campaigns involving all stakeholders as the increase of COVID-19 in the ECOWAS region, which was cumulatively 45,161 confirmed cases and sadly 878 deaths as at Wednesday, June 10, 2020.