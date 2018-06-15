Buhari harps on benefits of deepening relations with Ethiopia, Turkey

President Muhammadu Buhari has stressed the importance of deepening relationship with other nations in order to achieve the goals of his administration.Receiving the outgoing Ambassadors of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, and the Republic of Turkey at Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday, President Buhar said that his core policies of security, fighting corruption and reviving the economy “cannot be effectively done without good neighbourliness and deepening of the relationship with allies”.

“Security and economic development are crucial to any country, and that was why I visited our immediate neighbours once I got to the office,” a statement by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said.

Buhari assured that Nigeria under his administration would continue to deepen relationships with her allies, particularly those with whom she shares mutually beneficial interests.

He explained that his visits to some countries upon assuming office in 2015, was due to the benefits of establishing strong and friendly ties with other nations.

“I visited Chad, Niger, Cameroon, and Benin Republic. You will spend less money on security, and deploy more resources to the infrastructural development when you are in good terms with your neighbours,” he added.

President Buhari congratulated Ethiopia on the political stability that has been attained in the country, after a recent change of the Prime Minister.

He also offered best wishes to the Ambassador in her new assignment as the head of her country’s electoral body, noting that “anything that has to do with the election in developing countries is particularly challenging.”

Response the outgoing Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to Nigeria, Samina Zekaria Gutu, described Nigeria and Ethiopia as “strategic partners” who have a deep relationship.

According to her, over three-year of her stay in Nigeria was a period that saw the furtherance of bilateral relations between the two countries.

President Buhari also congratulated the outgoing Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey, Mr. Hakan Cakil on the close relationship between the two countries and thanked Turkey for academic scholarships granted scores of young Nigerians in recent times.

He also lauded the Turkish government for the private investments in Nigeria in diverse areas like education, medical institutions.

In his response, Ambassador Cakil, who was on tour of duty for about three years in the country, noted that Nigeria was his country’s most strategic partner in sub-Saharan Africa.

“I had my first ambassadorial posting here, and I am lucky that during my time, the President of Turkey came here, and the Nigerian President was also in Turkey. I will never forget it,” he said.

Cakil wished Nigeria luck at the World Cup tournament in Russia.