Buhari heads to Saudi Arabia for OIC Summit

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari is kicking off his second term of four years with a foreign trip to Saudi Arabia to attend the Summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Makkah.This trip is coming less than 24 hours after he was sworn in on Wednesday.

Buhari’s first term of four years was characterized by frequent trips abroad which attracted criticisms from opposition political parties and some eminent Nigerians.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, on Wednesday in Abuja said that Buhari would be leaving for Saudi Arabia on Thursday to attend the 14th session of the Summit Conference of the OIC, scheduled to hold on Friday May 31.

Shehu said that the Summit would be hosted by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and attended by Heads of State and Governments of member states.

According to the OIC Secretariat, the Summit to be convened under the theme, “Makkah al-Mukarramah Summit: Hand in Hand toward the Future,” seeks to develop a unified stance on events in the Islamic world.

Shehu said that Buhari would address the forum and underscore the need for member countries to unite and work together to combat common challenges such as terrorism and violent extremism.

He added that Buhari would also push forward themes that have been at the forefront of his domestic and international priorities, including reviving the Lake Chad Basin, investing in Nigeria to create jobs and financing for development.

“On the margins of the summit, the Nigerian leader will hold bilateral meetings with world leaders to promote increased cooperation and collaboration on issues of mutual concern,” he said.

According to him, Buhari, who will be accompanied by Governors Mohammed Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State, Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State and Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State and some top government officials, is scheduled to return to the country on June 2.