Buhari holds bilateral talks with British Prime Minister

President Muhammadu Buhari has held bilateral talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May, outlining his concern about security and the Nigerian economy.Buhari said on Monday at the meeting in London that the fight against corruption, economic revival and security were his main campaign promises.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the president, , Mr. Femi Adesina, said that Buhari told May that he was not yet bordered about the 2019 elections.

“We have elections next year, politicians are already preoccupied with the polls, but I am bothered more about security and the economy,” Buhari said.

President Buhari recalled that Nigeria and Britain have a long history of cooperation on several fronts.

The President acknowledged that it was a mistake for Nigeria to have stopped the teaching of history as a subject in schools and promised that the Federal Government would return it to the curriculum.

Highlighting the importance of education, he revealed that his administration was making more investment to improve the sector.

“People can look after themselves if well educated. In this age of technology, education is very important. We need well-staffed and well-equipped institutions to move into the next generation,” Buhari said.

In her remarks, Prime Minister May said Britain would continue to work with Nigeria in training and equipping the military.

She was particular about the abduction of the schoolgirls by Boko Haram terrorists, noting that her country would continue to give Nigeria the needed assistance.

The Prime Minister, however, commended President Buhari’s administration for ‘making good progress on the economy’ and urged it to maintain the focus despite approaching elections and the increase in political activities.

“Good grounding in education is good. It is important to equip young people for today’s world. It is also a good bastion and defence against modern slavery,” she said.

May, who observed that President Buhari has been doing much to improve trade and business for Nigeria, said it was also time to boost intra-commonwealth trade.