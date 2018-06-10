Buhari in Morocco Sunday for official visit

President Muhammadu Buhari departed Abuja on Sunday for a two-day working visit to the Kingdom of Morocco.The visit was at the invitation of King Mohammed VI of Morocco, a statement from the presidency in Abuja announced.

The two leaders would discuss bilateral matters during the visit, which follows the December 2016 official visit of the Moroccan king to Nigeria.

“In Rabat, discussions will focus on strengthening existing agreements on the fertiliser industry, education cooperation, the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline project, and establishing a basic chemical platform to harness Nigeria’s vast natural gas resources and support Morocco’s ammonium phosphate industry.”

Nigeria and Morocco had in December 2016 signed a collaboration agreement to revive the abandoned Nigerian fertiliser blending plants, after which 14 fertiliser plants had been revitalised so far under the Presidential Fertiliser Initiative with a capacity for 2.3 million metric tonnes of Nitrogen, Phosphorus and Potassium (K) — NPK fertiliser.

Analysts say the meeting would be an opportunity to woo Nigeria to support Morocco’s bid to join ECOWAS.